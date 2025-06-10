A missing woman whose body was found in rural Hampshire was allegedly murdered by her married ex-lover, who then transported her remains in a wheelie bin, a court has heard.

Yajaira Castro Mendez, 46, a cleaner from Ilford, east London, was reported missing on May 31 after failing to move into new accommodation. Her body was discovered in the Bolderwood area of Hampshire on June 7, following a police search.

At a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC told the court that Ms Mendez was allegedly killed by Juan Francisco Toledo, 51, a work colleague and former partner.

“The defendant was Ms Mendez’s work colleague. They were both cleaning staff at an office building on Grays Inn Road and they had been in recent history in a relationship and on the day of her death they were both at work,” Carberry said.

She told the court Ms Mendez had arrived at work at 5pm on May 29 and was fatally injured later that evening. “Just after 8.30pm, her body was removed from the office in a wheelie bin,” she said.

Toledo is accused of placing the bin in his car and driving to Hampshire, where he allegedly dumped the body. The court heard that a former flatmate raised the alarm when Ms Mendez failed to attend a planned house move.

Toledo, a Venezuelan national from Crystal Palace, south London, was arrested on June 4 and charged with murder the following day. He appeared in court with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter and was remanded into custody.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is being carried out in Winchester. The case was initially handled as a missing person investigation by local police but was transferred to the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command on June 5 after “a range of extensive further inquiries suggested she had come to harm.”

Judge Mark Lucraft KC scheduled a plea hearing for September 1, with a provisional trial date set for April 20, 2026.