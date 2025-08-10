Morrisons: Major UK supermarket to shut 52 cafes and 14 stores in various locations - see full list affected sites

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Morrisons is set to shut more than 50 of its cafes and several Morrisons Daily convenience stores across the UK.

It will result in a loss of more than 3,600 jobs in another hit to the British high street. This comes as the retailer announced a return to profit for the first time since its 2021 private equity takeover.

The supermarket chain boasted a pre-tax profit of £2.1 billion for the year ending October 27, 2024, a stark contrast to losses of £919 million the previous year and £1.3 billion the year before that. However, recent filings at Companies House reveal that the company has downsized its workforce from 104,819 to 101,144, affecting store staff, manufacturing, distribution, and head office roles.

Chief Executive Rami Baitieh said the focus remains on delivering value to customers amid a challenging economic climate characterised by inflation and subdued consumer spending. In an earlier statement, the CEO said: "Against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment, with inflation driving subdued consumer sentiment, value remains at the forefront of customers' minds.

Morrisons is set to shut more than 50 of its cafes and several Morrisons Daily convenience stores across the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
"Throughout the first half, we've worked hard on helping customers through these challenges with a rigorous focus on price, promotions and meaningful rewards for loyalty." Earlier this year, Morrisons announced the closure of 17 Morrisons Daily stores, with the last one in Haxby, North Yorkshire, shutting its doors on 14 May. The supermarket giant has also confirmed that over 50 in-store cafés will be closing down.

Listed below are the cafe closures.

  1. Bradford Thornbury
  2. Paisley Falside Road
  3. London Queensbury
  4. Portsmouth
  5. Great Park
  6. Banchory North Deeside Road
  7. Failsworth Poplar Street
  8. Blackburn Railway Road
  9. Leeds Swinnow Road
  10. London Wood Green
  11. Kirkham Poulton Street
  12. Lutterworth Bitteswell Road
  13. Stirchley
  14. Leeds Horsforth
  15. London Erith
  16. Crowborough
  17. Bellshill John Street
  18. Dumbarton Glasgow Road
  19. East Kilbride Lindsayfield
  20. East Kilbride Stewartfield
  21. Glasgow Newlands
  22. Largs Irvine Road
  23. Troon Academy Street
  24. Wishaw Kirk Road
  25. Newcastle UT Cowgate
  26. Northampton Kettering Road
  27. Bromsgrove Buntsford Industrial Park
  28. Solihull Warwick Road
  29. Brecon Free Street
  30. Caernarfon North Road
  31. Hadleigh
  32. London Harrow Hatch End
  33. High Wycombe Temple End
  34. Leighton Buzzard Lake Street
  35. London Stratford
  36. Sidcup Westwood Lane
  37. Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Road
  38. Warminster Weymouth Street
  39. Oxted Station Yard
  40. Reigate Bell Street
  41. Borehamwood
  42. Weybridge Monument Hill
  43. Bathgate
  44. Erskine Bridgewater Shopping Centre
  45. Gorleston Blackwell Road
  46. Connah’s Quay
  47. Mansfield Woodhouse
  48. Elland
  49. Gloucester Metz Way
  50. Watford Ascot Road
  51. Littlehampton Wick
  52. Helensburgh

Listed below are the Daily Store closures

  1. Bath Moorland Road
  2. Exeter Sidwell Street
  3. Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade
  4. Gorleston Lowestoft Road
  5. Great Barr Queslett Road
  6. Haxby Village
  7. Peebles Old Town
  8. Poole Waterloo Estate
  9. Romsey The Cornmarket
  10. Selsdon Featherbed Lane
  11. Shenfield Hutton Road
  12. Stewarton Lainshaw Street
  13. Tonbridge Higham Lane
  14. Whickham Oakfield Road
