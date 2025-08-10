Morrisons: Major UK supermarket to shut 52 cafes and 14 stores in various locations - see full list affected sites
It will result in a loss of more than 3,600 jobs in another hit to the British high street. This comes as the retailer announced a return to profit for the first time since its 2021 private equity takeover.
The supermarket chain boasted a pre-tax profit of £2.1 billion for the year ending October 27, 2024, a stark contrast to losses of £919 million the previous year and £1.3 billion the year before that. However, recent filings at Companies House reveal that the company has downsized its workforce from 104,819 to 101,144, affecting store staff, manufacturing, distribution, and head office roles.
Chief Executive Rami Baitieh said the focus remains on delivering value to customers amid a challenging economic climate characterised by inflation and subdued consumer spending. In an earlier statement, the CEO said: "Against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment, with inflation driving subdued consumer sentiment, value remains at the forefront of customers' minds.
"Throughout the first half, we've worked hard on helping customers through these challenges with a rigorous focus on price, promotions and meaningful rewards for loyalty." Earlier this year, Morrisons announced the closure of 17 Morrisons Daily stores, with the last one in Haxby, North Yorkshire, shutting its doors on 14 May. The supermarket giant has also confirmed that over 50 in-store cafés will be closing down.
Listed below are the cafe closures.
- Bradford Thornbury
- Paisley Falside Road
- London Queensbury
- Portsmouth
- Great Park
- Banchory North Deeside Road
- Failsworth Poplar Street
- Blackburn Railway Road
- Leeds Swinnow Road
- London Wood Green
- Kirkham Poulton Street
- Lutterworth Bitteswell Road
- Stirchley
- Leeds Horsforth
- London Erith
- Crowborough
- Bellshill John Street
- Dumbarton Glasgow Road
- East Kilbride Lindsayfield
- East Kilbride Stewartfield
- Glasgow Newlands
- Largs Irvine Road
- Troon Academy Street
- Wishaw Kirk Road
- Newcastle UT Cowgate
- Northampton Kettering Road
- Bromsgrove Buntsford Industrial Park
- Solihull Warwick Road
- Brecon Free Street
- Caernarfon North Road
- Hadleigh
- London Harrow Hatch End
- High Wycombe Temple End
- Leighton Buzzard Lake Street
- London Stratford
- Sidcup Westwood Lane
- Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Road
- Warminster Weymouth Street
- Oxted Station Yard
- Reigate Bell Street
- Borehamwood
- Weybridge Monument Hill
- Bathgate
- Erskine Bridgewater Shopping Centre
- Gorleston Blackwell Road
- Connah’s Quay
- Mansfield Woodhouse
- Elland
- Gloucester Metz Way
- Watford Ascot Road
- Littlehampton Wick
- Helensburgh
Listed below are the Daily Store closures
- Bath Moorland Road
- Exeter Sidwell Street
- Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade
- Gorleston Lowestoft Road
- Great Barr Queslett Road
- Haxby Village
- Peebles Old Town
- Poole Waterloo Estate
- Romsey The Cornmarket
- Selsdon Featherbed Lane
- Shenfield Hutton Road
- Stewarton Lainshaw Street
- Tonbridge Higham Lane
- Whickham Oakfield Road
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.