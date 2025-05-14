A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a tent in Weymouth.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 7.32am on Tuesday, (May 13) following reports that a man was unresponsive in a tent located on land off Mercery Road, near the Mount Pleasant Park and Ride site. The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Dorset Police confirmed that the death is currently being treated as unexplained and that two men, one in his 30s and another in his 40s, both of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on police bail while further enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector George Graham, of Dorset County CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died, and we are continuing to keep them fully updated. We are still conducting detailed enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death and I would again urge anyone with information that might assist our investigation to please contact us.”

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the Mount Pleasant Park and Ride site during the evening of Monday 12 May into the morning of Tuesday 13 May 2025.”

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a tent in Weymouth. | Getty

Police have said that those involved are believed to be known to each other, and there is currently no indication of a wider risk to the public. “There will remain an increased policing presence in the vicinity and officers can be approached by members of the local community with any information and concerns,” DCI Graham added.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding as cordons have been in place to enable us to carry out a comprehensive investigation and examination of the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting occurrence number 55250067479. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.