The draw for National Lottery EuroMillions £26m jackpot has taken place, with life-changing cash prizes at stake.

The draw took place last night (Friday 12 September) and no one won the main jackpot. This means that the big prize rolls over and Tuesday’s jackpot will be £34m.

Last night’s main winning EuroMillions numbers are 05, 10, 23, 31 and 37 and the EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 03 and 11. In the UK, nobody matched the five numbers and two Lucky Stars, but one player matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star and won £230,268.10. Three players matched five numbers and will receive £21,526.90.

The EuroMillions Hot Picks draw has the same numbers as the main draw - nobody matched all five numbers for £1m. Five tickets matched four of five numbers and won £30,000 each.

The Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code XVSM02393.

Last night’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 05, 08, 09, 31 and 35 and the Thunderball is 13. Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000 and nor did anyone get five numbers on their own. Sixteen people matched four numbers and the Thunderball and won £250.