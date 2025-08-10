A single ticket-holder has won the £7.3 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning numbers were 02, 27, 29, 38, 44 and 51, and the bonus number was 23. One player matched all six main numbers to win the top prize of £7,394,521.

A total of 39 players won a smaller prize of £1,750 by matching five of the six numbers in the draw. The result means Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: “Wow, it’s an exciting time for Lotto players as one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s fantastic £7.3 million Lotto jackpot prize. What a fantastic win just in time for a last-minute summer holiday. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

No players took the £350,000 top prize by matching all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but 15 players matched four of the five numbers to win £13,000 each. In the Thunderball, the winning numbers were 16, 25, 28, 31 and 33, and the Thunderball was 10.

Nobody matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, but two ticket-holders matched all five regular numbers to win £5,000 each.