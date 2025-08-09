A staggering £172m was up for grabs in last night’s EuroMillions draw.

Each week the National Lottery runs two EuroMillions draws on a Tuesday and Friday evening, with an estimated jackpot prize that could be won by one person. To win the life-changing £172m, one player must match all five numbers plus the two lucky stars, but some cash can still be won without matching all the numbers.

Matching five numbers and one lucky star can win you £130,554 while you could bag £13,561 if you match five numbers. And as always, one person is guaranteed to win £1m as the Millionaire Maker draw is taking place too.

The staggering jackpot has risen to £172m as nobody has won the top prize for a few months, since June 7 when one player scooped the maximum EuroMillions jackpot of £208m. Last night the draw took place at around 8:30pm.

The winning EuroMillions numbers are: 2, 12, 19, 34, 44 and the Lucky Stars are 6 and 10.

The winning Thunderball numbers are: 3, 5, 9, 32, 33 and the Thunderball is 12.

No one matched the jackpot. However, two UK players came close – each winning £192,769 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star. Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at National Lottery operator Allwyn, called Friday’s potential jackpot "jaw-dropping". Millionaire Maker Selection – One UK millionaire has been created: ZJMQ51115.

The next jackpot up for grabs next Tuesday is £185m.