NatWest app: online banking outage now resolved after users unable to log into accounts
According to DownDetector.co.uk, customers began reporting issues with the bank’s mobile app just after 5am. Those attempting to log into their account were been hit with an error page.
NatWest told users on X (formerly Twitter) that they were aware of the issues. The bank said in an update: “We’ve reported this internally and it’s currently being looked into by our tech team. We’re hoping this will be resolved as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
The bank added that it was being dealt with as the “highest priority”. It was confirmed that the issue was resolved earlier this morning.
A NatWest spokesperson said: "We are aware that some customers were experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking this morning. The issue has been resolved and customers are now able to log in as normal. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."
