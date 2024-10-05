Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers are reporting issues with NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) online banking this morning (October 5).

According to service status tracker DownDetector.co.uk, thousands of customers of both NatWest and its Scottish-based bank RBS began reporting issues from around 8am this morning. Most user have reported issue with logging into their online banking via the apps, as well as some reporting trouble with accessing account on desktop too.

One frustrated RBS customer said: “Trying to send money urgently but getting the following error. Everything up to date and my connection is flawless.”

Another added: “What's going on with the app this morning? It won't let me login and I need to transfer money and make some payments.”

On its service page, NatWest said: “Our mobile app and Online Banking are currently unavailable. We're sorry for any issues caused and we’re working hard getting everything back up and running for you. We will share an update when we have more information.

Customer support wait times may be longer than usual. Thank you for your patience.”

RBS also noted issues with the service to their app and Online Banking in a similar message. There is currently no timelines for a fix.