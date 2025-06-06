A bull on the loose caused chaos in Birmingham city centre on Friday morning, charging through streets and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We were made aware of a bull in the road near New Bond Street in Birmingham at just before 9.30am today. We’re liaising with Birmingham City Council and other agencies to ensure the animal is taken to a safe location.”

The incident unfolded around New Bond Street, where footage posted online showed the large animal galloping along pavements, darting into traffic, and charging towards a busy roundabout. Several police officers were seen chasing the animal on foot as concerned residents filmed from nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals took to social media to share videos and speculate on where the bull had come from, with one Facebook user writing: “What on earth is a bull doing in such a built-up area.” Another joked: “Did the Bullring statue come to life? Coz why is there a bull running around by St Andrews.”

A bull on the loose in Birmingham city centre | X, TikTok

While the bull’s origins remain unclear, as authorities have not confirmed where it escaped from, the incident coincides with Eid-ul-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) celebration taking place on Friday, where Muslims congregate to sacrifice an animal (usually a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel).

At 12.30pm, West Midlands Police told the Daily Mail the situation was “ongoing” and being “currently dealt with.” Shortly after, Birmingham City Council confirmed at 1.10pm that the bull was “no longer on the loose.”

The incident occurred amid Birmingham’s historic association with bulls, from the 16th-century tradition of bull-baiting to the naming of the Bullring shopping centre, and more recently, the city’s 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot Ozzy the bull.