Emergency services had been called to the scene just after 5am on Monday morning

Three people have died after a fire broke out at a hotel in Scotland. Twenty one ambulance crews and nine fire trucks had been called out to the blaze at the New County Hotel on County Place, Perth.

Police Scotland confirmed the deaths of the three people and said they died at the scene. Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

BBC Scotland reported that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three people and a dog died. Emergency services were called to the property in County Square shortly after 5am on Monday. A number of people were treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Hotel guests and two people from a neighbouring block of flats were evacuated. The force appealed to the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

Emergency services at the scene after a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth.

The local authority announced the road closures on Twitter, saying they were “due to an ongoing incident”. It added: “Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area is also likely to be impacted as well as public transport routes. Please avoid the area if you can.”

