The 18-year-old man, from Cornwall, died at the scene of the crash. His family have been informed, the authorities said. Another three people were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. The teenager was a passenger in a black Toyota Aygo, which was in collision with a silver Kia Sorento and a black BMW. All of the vehicles involved remained at the scene of the incident which police said is not being treated as a fail-to-stop collision.

Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Roads were closed between Dorchester and Bridport while emergency services responded to the collision and an examination of the scene was carried out. Sergeant Gareth Thomas said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly died in this incident. An investigation is under way to establish what happened and I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to it, who have not already spoken to police. Also, I would like to speak to any motorists who were travelling in the vicinity and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage."