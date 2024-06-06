Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are probing double deaths in Newry

Police in Northern Ireland are currently investigating the deaths of a man and a woman, both in their 20s, which occurred just days apart in the Sandys Street area of Newry.

The man’s death was reported to the police on Sunday, followed by the woman’s death on Wednesday. District Commander for Newry, Mourne, and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I am aware that the deaths of these two young people will cause concern in the local community.

Superintendent Haslett added: “A post-mortem has now been completed into the man’s death and we await the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.

“A post-mortem is still to be held to establish the cause of death of the woman and we would urge people not to speculate at this time.