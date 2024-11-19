Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Norfolk have launched an appeal for witnesses as investigators attempt to identify the victim of a fatal collision.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fatal crash occurred on Sunday, November 17 at around 9.55pm on the A47 in King’s Lynn. The incident saw a Renault Trucks Master collide with a pedestrian, who later died at the scene.

Norfolk Police are now working to identify the woman who was killed in the crash. The force said in a statement: “She is described as being white, of a slim build and around 5ft 5 inches tall with shoulder length auburn hair, some of which is dyed purple.

Police have launched an appeal to identify a victim following a fatal collision in King's Lynn. | Norfolk Police

She was wearing light blue denim jeans with a dark blue hooded, zip up top and a ‘Primark’ green wax style coat with a fur hood. She had black and purple steel toe capped ‘Maxsteel’ trainers on and was wearing a silver crucifixion style necklace and plain gold ring. She has a large red coloured chilli pepper tattoo on her right ankle.”

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: “To date, our enquiries have not been able to identify the pedestrian. We need to let this woman’s family know what has happened and I would urge anyone with any information to contact us.”

Witnesses are also being encouraged to come forward to assist the investigation into the collision. Those who watched the crash happen or those with dashcam footage from the scene are being asked to provide the information to cops via the Norfolk Police website, phoning 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting reference NC-17112024-390. You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.