More than 20 roads are closed as firefighters continue to battle a fire across North Yorkshire Moors.

The A171 from Scarborough to Whitby remains closed on Friday morning, along with a number of other roads in the area. An update from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 4.30pm on Thursday evening read: “We continue to work at the scene.

“We would like to thank the fire services below who are helping us in response to the national asset request (This is a changing picture). “We have also had excellent support from our neighbouring services throughout this incident:

Cleveland

Greater Manchester

Humberside

Merseyside

Derbyshire

West Yorkshire

London fire Brigade

Cumbria

Gloucester

Tyne and wear

“If evacuations are required people affected will be contacted and advised. If you’re affected by smoke in the area please keep doors and windows closed. We continue to ask people to avoid the area and abide by the road closure signs.”

North Yorkshire Council’s Facebook page detailed the following list of road closures at 5pm on Thursday evening. These are listed below. The closures are in place due to heavy smoke.

A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton - (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)

A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm, Hawsker

B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)

C78 Public House to Ruskin Lodge, Harwood Dale

C206 Gowland Lane, Cloughton

C224 Moorgate, Littlebeck (A169 to U2335 Lousy Hill Lane)

U2335 Lousy Hill Lane, Littlebeck

U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe

U2349 Road from High Normanby to Whitby to Scarborough Road, High Normanby

C78 Gainforth Wath Road, Staintondale

C85 Bridge Home Lane to Evan Howe Pond, Fylingthorpe

C219 Sled Gates to Latter Gate Hills, Fylingthorpe

U2413 Stoupe Brow to Stoup Bank Farm, Fylingdales Moor, Junction Cinder Track

C85 Bridge Home Lane to Low Farm, Fylingthorpe, Junction Cinder Track

C70 Helworth Road, Harwood Dale (Junction A171 Helworth Road to Gowland Lane)

C225 Stainsacre Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)

C225 Sneanton Thorpe Lane, Sneatonthorpe (Junction U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe)

C226 Back Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

U2339 Summerfield Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)

U2343 Hall Farm Road, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

U2343 Mill Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)