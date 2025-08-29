Police in Kazakhstan have launched an investigation after a man set himself on fire at Almaty International Airport.

The man poured flammable liquid on himself and lit himself alight near Terminal 1 of Almaty International Airport, located near the nation's capital, on Monday. A video circulating on social media begins showing the passenger, who is wearing a baseball cap and jacket, standing at a customer service desk in the airport.

A couple of seconds later, he is seen engulfed in a large ball in flames and dashes from behind the desk into the concourse, where he drops to the floor and rolls around. Airport bosses said on-site security and police responded "immediately" to the incident, and the fire was promptly put out.

The man was given first aid at the scene, and rushed to hospital in a "critical" condition. He remained under medical supervision on Tuesday evening.

One airport worker told Kazakh outlet Tengrin News that, in the moments leading up to the blaze, the passenger had pleaded with staff to get him on a flight after missing his train home. He then requested a phone call with his wife, which turned into an argument.

Afterwards, he reportedly asked an airport employee to leave the desk before dousing himself in petrol and setting himself on fire. A police officer told the outlet: “Some say he may have been drunk.” It is thought that he had bought the fuel at a nearby petrol station.

An airport spokesperson added that the incident did not affect terminal operations, and all flights continued according to schedule.