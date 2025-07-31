A police officer in Northern Ireland has been sacked after sending what investigators described as “highly inappropriate and offensive” WhatsApp messages, including sexualised content and material targeting women.

The Police Ombudsman’s office said the messages, which were sent while the officer was on duty, included content that was “sectarian, racist, homophobic, antisemitic, misogynistic and sexualised.”

The complainant, who initially received the messages, contacted the Ombudsman after the officer continued to send them despite being asked to stop twice. An investigation followed, and digital analysis of the officer’s phone revealed that he had sent similar material to members of the public and fellow officers.

Nikki Davis, director of investigations at the Ombudsman’s office, said: “Digital analysis of the police officer’s phone showed that he had sent multiple images and videos, which were highly inappropriate and offensive, to the complainant, other members of the public and other police officers.

“This was not a one-off, isolated incident, which could potentially be attributed to a lapse in judgment. It was sustained, consistent behaviour, exacerbated by the police officer’s view, when interviewed by our investigators, that he did not consider the material to be offensive or his actions to be in breach of the PSNI Code of Ethics.”

Davis added: “When this kind of messaging specifically targets women and combines sexual, racist and sectarian references, it moves into the realm of online gender-based hate speech. For a police officer to display these attitudes and behaviours towards women is unacceptable, and specifically undermines the PSNI’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

“However, this case demonstrates that allegations of misconduct will be robustly investigated and that officers will be held to account, all of which contributes positively to public confidence in policing.”

Following the Ombudsman’s investigation, a file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to consider potential offences of misconduct in public office and sending grossly offensive messages under the Communications Act 2003. However, the PPS decided not to proceed with a prosecution.

A misconduct file was then referred to PSNI’s Professional Standards Department. Chief Constable Jon Boutcher held a special hearing and subsequently dismissed the officer for breaching several sections of the PSNI Code of Ethics, including those relating to professional duty, equality, and integrity.

Additionally, eight other officers who received the messages but failed to report or challenge them have been referred to the PSNI in relation to potential breaches of the code.

The original complaint was made in July 2023.