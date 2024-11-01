The family of a woman who died after being hit by a bus have paid tribute to her, saying she “brought warmth and kindness into every room”.

Helaleh Cheraghmakani, described as a devoted wife and a loving mother, was fatally injured during an early-morning incident in Nottingham city centre

The 34-year-old was treated by emergency services at the scene of the collision but died a short time later.

Helaleh Cheraghmakani, 34, was fatally injured after a collision with a bus | Picture issued by Nottinghamshire Police

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying: "Helaleh was a rare soul – the most genuine person you could meet. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and, at just 34, she was old enough to carry lifelong dreams and hopes. Heartbreakingly, she was taken from us too soon.

“Helaleh faced life’s challenges with courage – always putting others before herself. Her strength and responsibility inspired everyone who knew her.

“She had a way of caring deeply for everyone she met, bringing warmth and kindness into every room. Her innocent departure leaves a profound emptiness in our lives, but her memory will live on in the love she gave and the lives she touched. We will always remember her for the joy she brought and the unwavering compassion that defined her life."

Nottingham City Transport and Nottinghamshire Police have previously said that they are investigating the “tragic incident”, which happened on Tuesday, October 22.