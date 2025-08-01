A man's body was found near Nottingham High School on Friday morning, prompting armed police to lock down a holiday club hosted on the school grounds.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Forest Road West at around 9:30am after a man was seen unresponsive on the ground near a car park adjacent to the Arboretum and the £20,000-a-year private school. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The discovery triggered a lockdown at Nottingham High School, where a children’s holiday club was in session. A spokesperson for the school confirmed: “Earlier today, Nottingham High School followed precautionary safety procedures in response to police activity in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An independent holiday club was taking place on site at the time, and all children and staff remained safe throughout. We maintained close contact with the police, and have since been informed that the situation has been resolved.”

Nottinghamshire Police are currently treating the death as “unexplained.”

Police crime scene investigators on Forest Road West, Nottingham this afternoon. August 1, 2025. A private school's holiday club was put into lockdown after armed police swooped on a park following the discovery of a man's body. Officers were called to Forest Road West in Nottingham after a man was spotted unresponsive near a car park at around 9.30am this morning (Fri). Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene near to the city's Arboretum and Nottingham High School. The Â£20,000-a-year private school, which was hosting a holiday club at the time, was put into lockdown while officers searched the area. Nottinghamshire Police are currently treating the death as "unexplained". | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Nottingham. Officers were called to a car park in Forest Road West after a man was spotted unresponsive on the ground at around 9.30am this morning. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Detective Inspector Paul Shortt added: “This is a tragic discovery and we are treating the death as unexplained. Officers are working hard to understand the full circumstances and we’d ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 144 of 1 August 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.18am on Friday 1 August to a commercial address at Hyson Green in Nottingham. We sent three paramedics in solo response cars and an ambulance. All our resources have since left the scene.”