Nottingham High School: Body found near school prompts lockdown as police investigate 'unexplained' death
Officers were called to Forest Road West at around 9:30am after a man was seen unresponsive on the ground near a car park adjacent to the Arboretum and the £20,000-a-year private school. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The discovery triggered a lockdown at Nottingham High School, where a children’s holiday club was in session. A spokesperson for the school confirmed: “Earlier today, Nottingham High School followed precautionary safety procedures in response to police activity in the local area.
“An independent holiday club was taking place on site at the time, and all children and staff remained safe throughout. We maintained close contact with the police, and have since been informed that the situation has been resolved.”
Nottinghamshire Police are currently treating the death as “unexplained.”
A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Nottingham. Officers were called to a car park in Forest Road West after a man was spotted unresponsive on the ground at around 9.30am this morning. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Detective Inspector Paul Shortt added: “This is a tragic discovery and we are treating the death as unexplained. Officers are working hard to understand the full circumstances and we’d ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 144 of 1 August 2025.”
An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.18am on Friday 1 August to a commercial address at Hyson Green in Nottingham. We sent three paramedics in solo response cars and an ambulance. All our resources have since left the scene.”