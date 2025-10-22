Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

According to users who live in the Oldmixon area, the blaze is coming from “an industrial estate”. One person wrote on Facebook: “It looks like it’s the paint factory near the Oldmixon . There is fire engine and police there”.

Another said: “I was inside..... everyone is safe”. Crews from Weston-super-Mare are at the scene of the blaze in the Oldmixon area.

People have been asked to avoid the area where possible. Locals and residents have also been told to keep doors and windows closed while fire fighters battle the blaze. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Weston-Super-Mare fire station are currently responding to a fire in the Oldmixon area of Weston-Super-Mare.

"Please avoid the area if possible. If you live or work in the area, please keep your windows and doors closed." Avon Fire and Rescue Service have now said that the fire has been contained.

The fire service said: “The fire is now out, and crews remain on scene clearing smoke and making the scene safe. Thankfully, no one has been injured.”