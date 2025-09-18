The first Channel migrant has been deported to France under Keir Starmer’s “one in, one out” deal.

The migrant, from India, is believed to have flown to Paris on an Air France passenger plane from Heathrow on Thursday (18 September), French government sources have told The Telegraph. He was the first of up to 100 Channel migrants detained by Border Force at the start of last month to have been sent back to France.

It follows three consecutive days when the Home Office failed to remove a single migrant under the one in, one out scheme. There have been legal challenges largely based on claims that they have been victims of modern slavery and trafficking.

The Telegraph reports that it understands that a second migrant is scheduled to be flown out later today. A French government official confirmed that there is a planned reciprocal flight on Saturday of the first legitimate asylum seekers from France to the UK.

It is understood that the French requested an Indian migrant, as it means they will offer him voluntary return to his homeland, where the Government pays the airfare and offers €2,500. If the migrant refuses, he will face expulsion from the country rather than the chance of asylum, as France has a reciprocal arrangement with India to accept enforced returns.

Under the deal, the UK will send back to France asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to Britain. France has reportedly said it will only accept a small initial contingent of deportations, while the UK has said it hopes to increase numbers over the course of the scheme in an effort to stop small boat crossings in the Channel.