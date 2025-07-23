Pupils at another school in the UK have been “punished” for wearing Union Jack “on culture day”.

According to The Sun, pupils at Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy in Oldbury, West Midlands, had been asked to wear something to reflect their heritage for the day. The paper reports that it is claimed that head teacher Peter McKinniss objected to British flags and had the pupils wearing them pulled out of class and held in a meeting room.

Isobelle Wehrle, 15, who challenged him was then sent home for arguing and suspended for five days. Another girl, Scarlett Priest, 13, claims she was put into the meeting room for wearing a white top with a Union Jack on it.

Tommy Robinson posted on X: “Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy in Oldbury can now be added to the list of schools that punish pupils for celebrating their British culture and identity. Please do not take this opportunity to threaten them as they would use it to distract from their anti British bias.

“Use this opportunity telling them how their behavior is unacceptable and that they need to respect the culture and identities of British children simply celebrating who they are.” It comes after a pupil at another school, Bilton School in Rugby, Warwickshire, was banned from a “diversity day” for wearing a Union Jack dress.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy, said: “As part of our recent Culture Day, students were invited to wear a wide range of outfits and traditional clothing that reflected their heritage and cultural backgrounds – including those which represent British culture such as the Union Jack. On non-uniform days, we have clear and consistent guidelines in place that apply to all students, although no student was suspended due to their choice of outfit on the day.

“These help us maintain a positive and focused learning environment, while still allowing students to enjoy and celebrate special occasions. All our policies are designed with the best interests of our students at heart, and we remain proud of the inclusive and respectful culture we promote across our school community.”