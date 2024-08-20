Oxford Ice Rink closed after police and fire attend 'chemical incident'
Fire crews and police officers were called to Oxford Ice Rink, with a huge cordon put in place around the building. Drivers were advised to avoid the area at the time.
Earlier this morning, Thames Valley Police said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Officers are currently assisting Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service with a chemical incident at the Oxford Ice Rink. The road is currently open however please avoid the area if you can, to allow a safe working environment for all emergency services on scene.”
The force has since confirmed that the response has been stepped down, but that the ice rink remains closed. A new update read: “We have now withdrawn all police resources from the Oxford Ice Rink after a chemical incident. There is no wider danger to the public and all cordons have been lifted. However the ice rink itself will remain closed.”
