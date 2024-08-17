Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London's famous Somerset House on The Strand.

London Fire Brigade said on X, formerly Twitter, that 15 fire engines were at the scene. It said the fire was in the roof and that two of the brigade's 32m ladders had been sent to support the operation.

Video and images on social media showed a small area of roof on fire and smoke billowing out over the River Thames. The Brigade said in a statement: "The brigade's control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am.Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene."

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London's famous Somerset House on The Strand. (Photo: PA/@michelleeb on X) | PA/@michelleeb on X

The Brigade added that the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Somerset House was due to host a day of breakdancing today (Saturday 17 August) but the building has now been closed as emergency services respond to the fire.

Posting on X, Somerset House wrote: "Owing to a fire in one small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed. London Battle and other events today will not take place. We apologise for any inconvenience."

London Fire Brigade said that the cause of the fire is currently unknown. (Photo: NationalWorld) | NationalWorld

The Met Police said officers were called at 12:25 and attended along with LFB firefighters. Road closures are in place, the force said adding nobody is thought to be inside Somerset House.

The force also confirmed that there have been no reported injuries. Due to heavy smoke, the London Ambulance Service has asked people to avoid the area and told local businesses to keep windows and doors shut.