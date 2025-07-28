Police in Cornwall are going undercover this summer to catch dangerous drivers, as holidaymakers flood into the county during peak tourist season.

Devon and Cornwall Police have warned that both high-visibility patrols and covert operations will be deployed in a bid to make roads safer.

“Keeping the roads safe remains our focus,” said Operations Commander Jim Gale. “These operations are hugely important for us to make sure we’re doing our part in keeping people safe on the road. Our priority is to deter dangerous behaviour, educate drivers, and identify those breaking the law in an effort to create positive, safe, sustainable change.”

Over the past two days, the force made four arrests for suspected drug driving, seized two vehicles, and caught multiple drivers committing other offences. These included two motorists using mobile phones at the wheel, two driving without an MOT, two without seatbelts, and three without insurance. Police confirmed all have been reported and that penalties, such as fines and penalty points, will be issued where appropriate.

Inspector Tony Hannaford, who leads the roads policing teams in West Cornwall, issued a warning to those driving recklessly: “We’ll be on the roads looking out for you, whether you know we’re there or not, to put a stop to your dangerous behaviour. This action isn’t a one-off.”

The force hopes that combining overt and covert policing will encourage safer driving and reduce the number of collisions during the busy summer period. Officers say they will continue the strategy throughout the season.

The most common offences police are targeting include using a mobile phone while driving, which can result in six penalty points and a £200 fine. Speeding, red light violations, and careless driving such as middle lane hogging or undertaking can also lead to fines and licence endorsements.