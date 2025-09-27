A police Officer who died in the line of duty, PC Faizaan Najeeb, will have his collar number - P1967 - retired in his memory.

A 24-year-old police officer seriously injured while helping deal with a car crash has died. PC Faizaan Najeeb was attending a single-vehicle crash on September 19 when he was hit by a blue VW Polo.

The incident, in Station Road, Raunds, Northamptonshire, happened at around 12.35am and saw the young PC taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. However, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable, Ivan Balhatchet, conirmed he passed away on Friday (September 26).

A man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene of the crash has been bailed pending further investigation.

PC Najeeb had served with the response team in Wellingborough since joining Northamptonshire Police. Now, in line with tradition for officers who have died in the line of duty, his collar number - P1967 - will be retired in his memory.

"Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty," Chief Constable Balhatchet said. "The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time.

"Colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating the collision, and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support Faizaan’s family in the coming days and weeks. We are also carrying out an internal health and safety investigation."

A two-minute silence in memory of PC Najeeb is planned at the force's Wootton Hall headquarters, where a flag has been flown at half-mast.