Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales Steve Hartshorn has said that ‘officers deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and that begins with better pay’

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has demanded a 17% pay increase for officers, suggesting salaries are negatively affected by restrictions on their right to strike. It warned the government could “no longer sit by and ignore our members’ basic needs” as it called for the rise on Wednesday (8 March).

The PFEW, which is a statutory staff association representing more than 139,000 officers, cited independent research by the Social Market Foundation (SMF) which it described as a “wake-up call to policy-makers”.

The SMF report shows police pay has lagged almost 20% behind inflation since 2000, according to the federation. It also shows police constable starting salaries have lagged behind earnings as a whole across the economy, it said.

The research also shows MPs salaries saw a 4% rise in total over the same period, the federation said.

In a press release, it suggested that an inability to take industrial action puts the profession at a “distinct disadvantage” compared with all other emergency workers.

New police recruits during a passing-out parade at Hendon Police Academy, London (Photo: PA/Kirsty O’Connor)

The PFEW has argued the unique obligations police have, and their risk of exposure to physical and psychological harm, should be reflected in their remuneration.

Chair of the federation Steve Hartshorn labelled the research a “wake-up call for policymakers in the UK,” adding: “For a long time now, the Police Federation of England and Wales has been working to achieve better pay and working conditions for our members. Police officers put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect their communities.

“That is why today our National Council has taken the decision to call for a minimum of 17% increase in pay for our officers. The government can no longer sit by and ignore our members’ basic needs and must recognise the impact of this independent research.

“In the context of ongoing inflation, indications of a police retention crisis, and reports of officers being forced to turn to food banks, the issue of police pay must be addressed now after more than a decade of being ignored.

“Police officers deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and that begins with better pay – pay that not only reflects the cost-of-living crisis that many of us face but puts right the 17% decline since 2000 and compensates officers for the dangers they’re exposed to as part of the job.

“They must be compensated fairly for doing a job that is so important and unique that they do not have access to industrial rights.”

How much do officers earn?

According to the Police Federation website , this is how much constables, sergeants and inspectors earn.

Constables appointed before 1 April 2013 (pay point and with effect from 1 September 2022):

On commencing service, £28,101

On completion of initial training, £31,143

Two, £32,835

Three, £34,728

Four, £35,763

Five, £36,852

Six, £39,924

Seven, £43,032

Constables appointed on or after 1 April 2013 (pay point and with effect from 1 September 2022):

0 and PCDA minimum, £23,556

One, £26,862

Two, £27,804

Three, £28,932

Four, £30,060

Five, £32,313

Six, £36,852

Seven, £43,032

Sergeant pay scales (pay point and with effect from 1 September 2022):

One, removed

Two, £45,867

Three, £46,803

Four, £48,129

Inspectors pay scales (pay point and with effect from 1 September 2022):

Zero, £54,600

One, £56,088

Two, £57,573

Three, £59,064

In London

Zero, £56,907

One, £58,398

Two, £59,895

Three, £61,392

Chief inspectors (pay point and with effect from 1 September 2022):

One, £60,234

Two, £61,404

Three, £62,634

In post 31/08/94, £63,627

In London