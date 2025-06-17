Prestwick Beach: Member of public finds human leg still wearing shoe and sock washed up on beach in Scotland
A human leg still wearing a shoe and sock has washed up on a beach in Scotland. A member of the public made the grim discovery on Prestwick Beach, Ayrshire on Tuesday, June 10 at around 10.45am.
Police are yet to reveal whether the remains are those of a male or a female. However, one witness claims they saw a leg bone with a sock and shoe still attached.
It's currently unknown how the limb ended up in the water, how long it had been there, and how it became separated from the rest of the body. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed they had received the report and had launched a probe into the discovery.
They said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday, 10 June, 2025, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick Beach. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Speaking to The Scottish Sun, one witness said: "I was walking along the beach early on Tuesday morning when I came across a leg bone. It was buried under some seaweed. It was just a bone with the sock and shoe still on it."