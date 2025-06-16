Three people were killed, including an 8-month-old infant, and two others injured in a shooting on the final night of a festival in Utah.

The shooting happened Sunday night during WestFest carnival in West Valley City, according to the West Valley City Police Department. The deceased included a 41-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and an 8-month-old baby, according to police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku.

Two other teens were injured by gunshots, Vainuku added, and a pregnant woman was hurt while trying to jump a fence leaving the scene. A 16-year-old male is in custody in connection with the shooting, Vainuku said, adding that there are no other suspects at this time.

At about 9:20 p.m., police officers working the festival spotted two groups in a verbal altercation. When they approached, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. Officers did not hit the suspect, Vainuku said, but took him into custody soon after. The carnival was happening at the city’s Centennial Park. The shooting took place directly in front of several rides.

Vainuku said the police investigation into the shooting was ongoing. She added that other possible witnesses may have left the scene in the chaotic aftermath and urged any with information to contact West Valley City police.

The shooting happened a day after 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was shot and killed during the “No Kings” protest in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday evening. Twenty-four-year-old Arturo Gamboa, was later jailed on suspicion of murder.