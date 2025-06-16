Three people were shot at during a “No Kings Day” anti-Trump protest in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Some 10,000 demonstrators marched against President Donald Trump in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday evening. The vast majority of them were peaceful. Then, three gunshots at the end of the march sent thousands scattering.

One “innocent bystander,” 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, never made it home, said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd, at a Sunday news conference. Another man, 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa, was later jailed on suspicion of murder.

Redd said investigators believe Ah Loo was killed by a man who was apparently part of the demonstration’s “peacekeeping team.” He hit Ah Loo as he fired three shots at Gamboa, who Redd said was running into the crowd of protesters just before 8 p.m. with a rifle drawn.

Officers found Gamboa minutes after the shooting, crouching in a group of people near 100 South and 200 East, and arrested him. He was treated at a hospital for a “minor” gunshot wound before he was booked into jail.

While police say Gamboa didn’t fire a shot, an officer wrote in a probable cause statement that the 24-year-old was “knowingly engage[d] in conduct that create[d] a grave risk of death to another individual and thereby cause[d] the death of the other individual.” Redd added: “There’s still a lot of questions to be answered, and we will continue to update you as we learn more and the investigation progresses.

“What we do know is that this incident unfolded very quickly. It was chaotic, but it was resolved very quickly”. The family of Ah Loo have set up a GoFundMe page.

It reads: “On June 14th, our beloved Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, known to many as Afa, was tragically killed during the No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, Utah.Afa was a proud Samoan, deeply connected to his culture and community. Through his work with the nonprofit Creative Pacific and his incredible talent as a fashion designer, he shared his heritage with passion and creativity. But more than anything, Afa was proud of the life he built with his wife, Laura, and their two beautiful children, Vera and Isaac.”