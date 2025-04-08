Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Primark store has been closed by police after a woman tragically died.

Cops and emergency services rushed to the scene on Market Place, in Oldham, Manchester, last night after concern for the welfare of a woman. Greater Manchester Police said that an elderly woman, whose age was not confirmed, suffered a medical episode.

She was later tragically pronounced dead. A cordon remained in place while emergency crews responded to the incident.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, said cops. Witnesses reported seeing that a woman had fallen ill while inside the store, according to the Manchester Evening News.

An air ambulance was also summoned to the scene and landed at a nearby car park. Paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service were also in attendance.