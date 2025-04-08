Primark Oldham: High street store in Manchester taped off after woman dies in 'unexplained' death
Cops and emergency services rushed to the scene on Market Place, in Oldham, Manchester, last night after concern for the welfare of a woman. Greater Manchester Police said that an elderly woman, whose age was not confirmed, suffered a medical episode.
She was later tragically pronounced dead. A cordon remained in place while emergency crews responded to the incident.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, said cops. Witnesses reported seeing that a woman had fallen ill while inside the store, according to the Manchester Evening News.
