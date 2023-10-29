Two people have been arrested in connection with attacks on police officers.

Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Nine people were arrested at yesterday's pro-Palestine protest in London, according to police.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that nine people were arrested during the protests - and other incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the police force said: "Today we have made nine arrests - seven for public order offences [and] two for assaults on officers. A number of the public order arrests are being treated as hate crimes.

"There is no place for hate in London. We're here and ready to help anyone who has been affected by someone else's prejudice, ignorance or violence. Report instances of hate crime to us directly so officers can take action."

As part of the investigation into hate crimes, police would like to speak to two women, pictured below. Anyone who can help the police force identify them should call 101, giving the reference 6576920/23.

Met Police officers with to speak to these two women in connection with a hate crime incident in Trafalgar Square. (Picture: Met Police)

One woman was reportedly knocked down by a startled police horse after fireworks were set off in Westminster. Meanwhile, a police officer was hospitalised after being assaulted during the protests. Now, the Met Police has given an update on his condition.

"Our Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens has been to see our injured colleague in person at hospital," they said.