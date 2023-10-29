Pro-Palestine protests: Met Police arrest nine people during London rally - and investigating hate crimes
Two people have been arrested in connection with attacks on police officers.
On Saturday (29 October) protests were held in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and other cities in the UK. Organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, it's thought that more than 100,000 people took to the streets yesterday.
As the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that nine people were arrested during the protests - and other incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the police force said: "Today we have made nine arrests - seven for public order offences [and] two for assaults on officers. A number of the public order arrests are being treated as hate crimes.
"There is no place for hate in London. We're here and ready to help anyone who has been affected by someone else's prejudice, ignorance or violence. Report instances of hate crime to us directly so officers can take action."
As part of the investigation into hate crimes, police would like to speak to two women, pictured below. Anyone who can help the police force identify them should call 101, giving the reference 6576920/23.
One woman was reportedly knocked down by a startled police horse after fireworks were set off in Westminster. Meanwhile, a police officer was hospitalised after being assaulted during the protests. Now, the Met Police has given an update on his condition.
"Our Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens has been to see our injured colleague in person at hospital," they said.
"He has a laceration to the head, but is in good spirits & appreciates all of your well wishes. He will remain in hospital for treatment & is being looked after by colleagues."