A man is in police custody after he moved out of the queue of mourners and approached the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred around 10pm last night (16 September), as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

The Queen is lying in state at the Palace of Westminster.

Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday (19 September) after she died at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 on Thursday 8 September.

The public will get a bank holiday to mark the funeral of the late monarch.

The Queen’s coffin will remain at Westminster Hall until Monday - with the viewing closing at 6am.

What happened at Palace of Westminster?

The Met Police said the incident happened at around 10pm on Friday (16 September).

A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

“He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”

A spokesperson for UK parliament offered more detail of the man’s actions, saying in a statement: “We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque.

“They have now been removed from the Hall and the queue restarted with minimal disruption.”

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall.

How long is queue to see the Queen?

In an update at 5pm on Saturday (17 September), the DCMS said that the wait is now down to 11 hours.

Previous estimates had the queue lasting as long as 24 hours.

The DCMS tweeted: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State update, 5pm, 17 Sep.

“Estimated queueing time is up to 11 hours.

“Queue end is in Southwark Park.”

The accessibility queue has now closed permenantly.

The DCMS explained: “The accessible queue for Lying-in-State has reached full capacity and is now permanently closed.

“Wristbands for all time slots are allocated so that as many people as possible can pay their respects

“Please do not join the queue at Tate Britain. Thank you for your understanding.”

The King and the Prince of Wales have greeted mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged on Saturday (17 September), before they thanked those waiting to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall.

They were later joined by the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort at a Buckingham Palace lunch with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms.

What is the route for the accessible queue?

The accessible route will begin at Tate Britain where timed entry slots will be issued for a queue heading along Millbank to the Palace of Westminster.

Guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs will be permitted in Westminster Hall.

British Sign Language interpreters will also be available to people joining the queue.

More than 1,000 dedicated volunteers, stewards and Metropolitan Police officers will be on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.