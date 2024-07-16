RAF Chinook helicopter from Hampshire Royal Air Force base stuck in field for days in Dorset after breaking down
The Chinook, from RAF Odiham in Hampshire, made a precautionary landing near Bere Regis late on Thursday (11 July) due to a technical issue. Engineers later discovered a fault in the hydraulic system and have been working to repair it.
The RAF said it expected the aircraft would be "ready for flight in the near future". A spokesperson said: "The RAF can confirm a 7 Squadron Chinook from RAF Odiham suffered a technical issue which required the crew to complete a precautionary landing in a field near Bere Regis, Dorset.
"Specialist RAF engineers have assessed the aircraft and identified a fault within the hydraulic system and are working to repair the issue. We would like to offer our thanks the landowner and the local population for their patience and support while we fix the aircraft."
FL360aero posted on X, formerly Twitter: “A Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter has been stranded in a field for four days after making a precautionary landing following a suspected hydraulic failure at Bere Regis, Dorset. The RAF is guarding the aircraft as it undergoes assessment and repair. “As per a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, the Chinook had an engineering issue which is currently being sorted.” In 2021, a Chinook from Benson became stuck in a muddy field in Oxfordshire following a precautionary landing, and had to be lifted out by two cranes.
