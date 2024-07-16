Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A RAF Chinook helicopter from Royal Air Force base Odiham in Hampshire has been stuck in a field in Dorset for days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chinook, from RAF Odiham in Hampshire, made a precautionary landing near Bere Regis late on Thursday (11 July) due to a technical issue. Engineers later discovered a fault in the hydraulic system and have been working to repair it.

The RAF said it expected the aircraft would be "ready for flight in the near future". A spokesperson said: "The RAF can confirm a 7 Squadron Chinook from RAF Odiham suffered a technical issue which required the crew to complete a precautionary landing in a field near Bere Regis, Dorset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Specialist RAF engineers have assessed the aircraft and identified a fault within the hydraulic system and are working to repair the issue. We would like to offer our thanks the landowner and the local population for their patience and support while we fix the aircraft."

FL360aero posted on X, formerly Twitter: “A Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter has been stranded in a field for four days after making a precautionary landing following a suspected hydraulic failure at Bere Regis, Dorset. The RAF is guarding the aircraft as it undergoes assessment and repair. “As per a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, the Chinook had an engineering issue which is currently being sorted.” In 2021, a Chinook from Benson became stuck in a muddy field in Oxfordshire following a precautionary landing, and had to be lifted out by two cranes.