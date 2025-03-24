The Red Arrows have finally revealed their 2025 display schedule.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew will be kicking off this year’s schedule in May, for a special VE Day flypast in London, before ending at Duxford Flying Finale in October. Over the next few months, the Red Arrows will also be making an appearance at the Midlands Air Festival, Royal International Air Tattoo, Blackpool Airshow and many more.

Outside of the UK, they will be heading to the likes of the International Sanicole Airshow in Belgium and Festival Aéreo AIRE 24, San Javier, Murcia, in Spain, to name a few. Here are all the places you can see the Red Arrows this year, according to the RAF website.

The Red Arrows have finally revealed their 2025 display schedule. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

May

VE Day 80 Flypast London – May 5

Souda Bay, Crete, Greece – May 24

Thessaloniki, Greece – May 26

Midlands Air Festival – May 30

Midlands Air Festival – May 31

English Riviera Airshow – May 31

June

English Riviera Airshow – June 1

Midlands Air Festival – June 1

Isle of Man TT Races – June 5

RAF Cosford Airshow – June 8

HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London (flypast) – June 14

Festival Aéreo AIRE 24, San Javier, Murcia, Spain – June 15

Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day – Newtownards Airfield - June 21

Duxford Summer Air Show – June 22

Shuttleworth Festival of Flight – June 28

Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes – June 28

Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn – June 29

July

Wales Airshow, Swansea - July 5

Wales Airshow, Swansea – July 6

Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone (flypast) – July 6

Goodwood Festival of Speed – July 10

Goodwood Festival of Speed – July 11

Goodwood Festival of Speed – July 13

Royal International Air Tattoo – July 18

Royal International Air Tattoo – July 19

Royal International Air Tattoo – July 20

Swanage Carnival – July 26

Old Buckenham – July 26

Old Buckenham – July 27

August

Blackpool Airshow – August 8

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (flypast) – August 9

Blackpool Airshow – August 10

Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 14

Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 15

Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 16

Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 17

September

Ayr Show Festival of Flight – September 5

Ayr Show Festival of Flight – September 6

Great North Run – Newcastle/South Shields – September 7

Guernsey Air Display – September 10

Jersey International Air Display – September 11

International Sanicole Airshow, Belgium – September 13

International Sanicole Airshow, Belgium – September 14

NATO Days – Ostrava, Czech Republic – September 20

NATO Days – Ostrava, Czech Republic – September 21

October

Duxford Flying Finale – October 4