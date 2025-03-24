Red Arrows displays 2025: Schedule for the year ahead confirmed - full list of dates and locations to see the iconic jets
The crew will be kicking off this year’s schedule in May, for a special VE Day flypast in London, before ending at Duxford Flying Finale in October. Over the next few months, the Red Arrows will also be making an appearance at the Midlands Air Festival, Royal International Air Tattoo, Blackpool Airshow and many more.
Outside of the UK, they will be heading to the likes of the International Sanicole Airshow in Belgium and Festival Aéreo AIRE 24, San Javier, Murcia, in Spain, to name a few. Here are all the places you can see the Red Arrows this year, according to the RAF website.
May
- VE Day 80 Flypast London – May 5
- Souda Bay, Crete, Greece – May 24
- Thessaloniki, Greece – May 26
- Midlands Air Festival – May 30
- Midlands Air Festival – May 31
- English Riviera Airshow – May 31
June
- English Riviera Airshow – June 1
- Midlands Air Festival – June 1
- Isle of Man TT Races – June 5
- RAF Cosford Airshow – June 8
- HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London (flypast) – June 14
- Festival Aéreo AIRE 24, San Javier, Murcia, Spain – June 15
- Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day – Newtownards Airfield - June 21
- Duxford Summer Air Show – June 22
- Shuttleworth Festival of Flight – June 28
- Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes – June 28
- Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn – June 29
July
- Wales Airshow, Swansea - July 5
- Wales Airshow, Swansea – July 6
- Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone (flypast) – July 6
- Goodwood Festival of Speed – July 10
- Goodwood Festival of Speed – July 11
- Goodwood Festival of Speed – July 13
- Royal International Air Tattoo – July 18
- Royal International Air Tattoo – July 19
- Royal International Air Tattoo – July 20
- Swanage Carnival – July 26
- Old Buckenham – July 26
- Old Buckenham – July 27
August
- Blackpool Airshow – August 8
- Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (flypast) – August 9
- Blackpool Airshow – August 10
- Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 14
- Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 15
- Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 16
- Airbourne – Eastbourne International Airshow – August 17
September
- Ayr Show Festival of Flight – September 5
- Ayr Show Festival of Flight – September 6
- Great North Run – Newcastle/South Shields – September 7
- Guernsey Air Display – September 10
- Jersey International Air Display – September 11
- International Sanicole Airshow, Belgium – September 13
- International Sanicole Airshow, Belgium – September 14
- NATO Days – Ostrava, Czech Republic – September 20
- NATO Days – Ostrava, Czech Republic – September 21
October
- Duxford Flying Finale – October 4
