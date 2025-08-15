The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over UK skies today.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

On Friday, August 15 the RAF's flying aerobatic team will be flying directly over Cannock, Penn, Kingswinford and Stourbridge on their way to the Eastbourne Display from the National Memorial Arboretum Flypast. The flightpath for the Red Arrows shows them flying through the West Midlands between 1pm and 1.15pm on Friday.

Timings and route of the flight is subject to change due to weather or weather requirements, but it is expected that the planes will first be visible over Cannock at 1.06pm, Penn at 1.08pm, Kingswinford at 1.10pm and Stourbridge shortly after that before heading to Eckington for 1.14pm. A Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster, operated by the RAF Coningsby-based team, will join the Red Arrows for the flypast that will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which saw the end of the Second World War.