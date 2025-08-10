The Blackpool Air Show will return today, with an exciting line-up.

From August 9 to August 10, visitors will be able to witness aircrafts soaring through the skies. The Aerobatic Wingwalkers, the Red Devils and RAF Typhoon FGR4 will all be on display, alongside the Red Arrows.

The event, taking place on the Blackpool Promenade, is free for spectators to attend. The Red Arrows, one of the world's best aerobatic display teams, will perform on both days of the event and will also be visible from Merseyside.

What is the flight path on Sunday, August 10?

The Red Arrows will make their second appearance at Blackpool Airshow on Sunday. Their flight path will replicate Saturday’s, beginning in Blackpool at 4.38pm.

It will then cross north-west of Southport at 4.40pm, Llandudno at 4.47pm, north of Colwyn Bay at 4.48pm, Rhyl at 4.49pm, south-west of Eccleston at 4.54pm, south-west of Belmont at 4.55pm, south-east of Copster Green at 4.57pm, and south of Esprick at 5pm.

The Blackpool display will then begin at 5.01pm and finish at 5.28pm. The Red Arrows will then leave Blackpool at 7.30pm to fly to their base at RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire – one of the RAF’s busiest.

The planes will cross Cleveleys at 7.32pm, fly north-east of Great Eccleston at 7.33pm, north-east of Grassington at 7.38pm, south-east of Tollerton at 7.43pm, Swinefleet at 7.47pm, south of Scotton at 7.50pm and land at RAF Waddington at 7.53pm.