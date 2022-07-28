Red Arrows will be performing at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The Red Arrows are due to perform at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The display will come after an earlier performance for RAF families in Norfolk.

It is the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games this evening and the famous RAF jets will be part of the event.

It is just the latest event the famed aircrafts have taken part in, including the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where the next performance?

The Red Arrows will perform twice today.

First up will be a display at RAF Marham for families day in the afternoon.

After that is completed, the jets will then flyover to Birmingham and take part in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The RAF’s Falcons parachute display team are also due to perform at RAF Marham.

What is the flight path and timings for Commonwealth Games?

Military Airshows have confirmed the flight path, route and timings for the Red Arrows display at the Commonwealth Games.

It is as follows:

7.35pm - depart from RAF Scampton

7.38pm - south east of Fiskerton

7.39pm - north east of Wragby

7.40pm - north of Claxby

7.43pm - north east of Willingham

7.44pm - north of Brixholme

7.45pm - flypast Canwick Lincoln

7.46pm - north west of Metheringham

7.49pm - north west of Moulton Seas End

7.54pm - west of Oakham

7.59pm - south of Sutton-on-Trent

8.03pm - vicinity of Blackwell

8.04pm - vicinity of Heanor

8.06pm - east of Wotton

8.08pm - vicinity of Bromley Wood

8.10pm - west of Lichfield

8.11pm - south west of Shenstone

8.12pm - flypast Perry Park

8.13pm - vicinity of Birmingham

8.18pm - Birmingham (Commonwealth Games)

8.25pm - south east of Besthorpe

8.26pm - return to RAF Scampton

How to watch?

Residents in the areas where the Red Arrows will be flying over, will be able to see them overhead.

However coverage of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will also be on BBC One/ One HD starting ay 7.30pm.

You will also be able to watch the coverage on iPlayer.

When are the Red Arrows performing at RAF Marham?

The route for the RAF Marham display is as follows:

3.45pm - depart RAF Scampton

3.47pm - south east of Fiskerton

3.52pm - over sea

3.54pm - over sea

3.55pm - vicinity of Long Sand

3.57pm - vicinity of Seal Sand

3.59pm - south east of King’s Lynn

4pm - RAF Marham display

4.30pm - east of Foulden

4.33pm - north east of Peterborough

4.38pm - vicinity of Muston

4.40pm - north east of North Muskham

4.41pm - vicinity of Cottam

4.43pm - flypast Thanock Park

4.43pm - north of Blyton

4.45pm - return to RAF Scampton

Why were the Red Arrows grounded last week?

The Red Arrows were temporarily grounded last Friday (22 July).

RAF tweeted: “After further detailed technical investigations, we are pleased to announce that the @rafredarrows have been cleared to resume activity immediately.”

Watch part of a recent display

The spectacular display at the Making Waves Festival in Irvine certainly impressed the attendees on 23 July.

And it looked fantastic as well!

Watch part of the display here:

What are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows are set as the grand finale for both nights of the Southport Airshow

The Red Arrows are officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

It is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scrampton in Lincolnshire.

The team was founded in late 1964 and replaced the unofficial display teams operating at that time.

Fast forward nearly 60 years and the Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams.

What planes are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows themselves are distinctive Hawk fast-jets - the BAE Systems Hawk T1.

It is the same jets used for for advanced pilot training and they have two seats.

The jets are modified to enable the aircraft to produce the distinctive red, white and blue smoke that is associated with the Red Arrows.

Originally the Folland Gnat was used for the display team but were replaced with the Hawk jets in 1978.

Who flies the Red Arrows?

Since 1996, the Red Arrows team has been made up of nine display pilots, all of which are volunteers.

The pilots complete a three-year tour with the Red Arrows and then return to other roles in the RAF.

The team is made up of three first-year pilots, three second-year pilots and three third-year pilots.

In order to be eligible to volunteer for the Red Arrows, pilots must have completed one or more operational tour, flying fast-jets like the Tornado, Harrier, or Typhoon.

Who are the ‘Blues’?

The Red Arrows are supported by a team of 85 engineers, who are known as the “Blues”.