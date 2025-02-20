One of Rick Stein's chefs has been found dead in the staff accommodation of a Cornwall restaurant.

The young chef, who was in his 30s, died on Thursday, February 13. Police were called to a property at Grenville Road in Padstow at around 8pm. It followed a concern for welfare for a man in a property on the street, home to staff accommodation for the celebrity chef's company.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, understood to have been an employee at The Cornish Arms, in St Merryn, was declared deceased at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin has been informed of his death.

One of Rick Stein's chefs has been found dead in the staff accommodation of a Cornwall restaurant. (Photo: Cornish Arms/Facebook) | Cornish Arms/Facebook

Rick Stein bought The Cornish Arms pub in 2009 with his ex-wife and business partner, Jill Stein, and vowed to keep it a traditional Cornish pub. The Rick Stein Group currently employs over 600 people. The family-run business includes restaurants, a cookery school, shops and guest rooms.

Ian Fitzgerald, managing director of Rick Stein Restaurants, commented: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our chefs on Thursday, February 13. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, but out of respect for the family’s wishes for privacy during this difficult time, we will not be sharing further details.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and all who knew him. He was a valued and much-loved member of our team and will be greatly missed."