The cause of death has been announced for the beloved news anchor Chauncy Glover, who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 39.

Following the sudden death the Emmy-award winning journalist in November, his family released a statement which read: “We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

Glover was the news anchor at Los Angeles KCAL and he joined the channel a year before his death after becoming the first Black main male anchor at KTRK in Houston.

Now, three months on from his death, his cause of death has been announced. On Wednesday (February 19), the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner released a statement which said that Glover had died due to the effects of acute drug intoxication.

A deputy medical examiner determined that the star had been using a combination of methamphetamine and chloroethane, a potent gas sometimes used in household products and as a gasoline additive. It is also used in the manufacturing of certain medicines, and as a numbing agent used for sports injuries and applied before skin piercings and biopsy procedures, according to the CDC's Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

The substance can also be inhaled recreational drug, though it's a separate substance from the gases used in compressed air duster cans, which are also used by some for recreational purposes. Over time, the use of chloroethane can lead to brain damage, and larger concentrations of the gas can be deadly.

At low concentrations, inhaling the gas can lead to a high which is similar to being drunk, but it only takes a small increase in concentration to slow the heart rate and respiration. This can lead users to pass out, or even die.

The medical examiner ruled Glover's death an accident, though the statement also notes that the full report won't be released until late March. The preliminary announcement doesn't specify how the drugs contributed to Glover's death, though the final report may include that information. It also doesn’t give any details on how he obtained the drugs.

Glover was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on the night of November 5 and he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight of the following day.

Many tributes were paid to Glover at the time of his death, from fellow journalists and fans. The National Association of Black Journalists paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “The #NABJFamily is mourning the loss of beloved news anchor Chauncy Glover, our 2016 Angelo B. Henderson Community Service Award honoree and past NABJ Salute to excellence award winner. He is remembered by members as a “kind soul” and great encourager.”