A body has been found in the search for a climber who has been missing for almost 20 months after a camping trip in the Scottish Highlands.

Hiker Ross Kinghorn was reported missing on 20 January 2023 after failing to return home from a three-day camping trip. The hillwalker, who was 57 at the time he went missing, travelled by train on Monday 16 January from Linlithgow to Blair Atholl, where he planned to camp on Glen Tilt and climb the three peaks of Beinn a’ Ghlo over three days.

His distraught partner made a desperate appeal for help at the time while searchers scoured the Beinn a’ Ghlo area north of Blair Atholl in a bid to trace Ross. However, they were unable to find him.

Police confirmed that the body of a man was found in the Glenfernate area of Blairgowrie, Perthshire, at around 4.50pm on Tuesday 10 September. Formal identification is yet to take place but officers have informed Ross' family of the find.

Ross' partner Krystl Ogilbert confirmed on social media tonight that his body had been found and thanked everyone who has searched for him. She said: "As most of you will be aware it has been nearly 20 months since Ross failed to return from a planned hill walking trip in Blair Atholl.

“Last night we received a phone call informing us that Ross’s body had been found. Ross’ family would like to ask for their privacy to be respected at this time. Thank you to everyone for their on-going love and support throughout this process.”

She added: "We would also like to say a special thanks to the teams of dedicated staff and volunteers at Police Scotland MRT (Tayside), Tayside mountain rescue team and their colleagues from further afield for all of their commitment, kindness, love and support throughout this difficult time. In honour of Ross and his love of the hills we would like to invite anyone wishing to donate to the Tayside mountain rescue service." Ross' family have set up a fundraiser in his memory for Tayside Mountain Rescue Association.