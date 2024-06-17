Rotherham Baulk: Tragedy as boy, 16, killed by falling tree as 3 arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
Police and paramedics attended the incident, however the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.
Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family. They have asked for privacy at this most difficult time.
“The family are being supported by specially-trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened. Our inquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with information, including witnesses and anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage, to please get in contact with us.”
Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of 15 June 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.