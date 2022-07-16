Loading...

Rotherham dog attack: woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ in attack

Woman dies in dog attack in Yorkshire

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 5:51 pm

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.

Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

Masefield Road, Rotherham. Picture: Google Maps

The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.

The man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.”

DogsRotherhamSouth YorkshirePolice