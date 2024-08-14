Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RAF jets will increase their activity across a UK region during the remainder of August and parts of September.

RAF Leeming, the base in North Yorkshire, revealed on Monday (August 12) that there would be a slight increase in aircraft exercises from the base between August 17 and September 15 as it conducted additional exercises.

RAF Leeming also said that there would be some periods of 24-hour operation, but promised to keep the disturbance to a minimum. In a statement, the RAF base said: "There will be increased movement by exercising aircraft operating from RAF Leeming from 17 August to 15 September 2024.

RAF jets will increase their activity across a UK region during the remainder of August and parts of September. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“The Station will be hosting multiple aircraft types for events which will include low flying and some periods of 24-hour operation. We understand our responsibility as good neighbours to inform the local community of such events that are additional to our normal flying activities and every effort will be made to keep the disturbance to a minimum."

Residents commented on the Facebook post made by the RAF base that they are “looking forward” to seeing the planes. One woman wrote: “Looking forward to seeing the different aircraft about. Stay safe up there and thank you for keeping our sky’s safe”.

Another said: “I work from home and usually on calls all day, my colleagues all over the globe are now familiar with the sounds of the planes flying low over Wensleydale, it's become quite the topic of conversation. Keep flying.”