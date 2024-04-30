Royal Air Force planes: Warning to residents as RAF planes to fly over across Cumbria and Northumberland this week - when and what time to see aircraft
A warning has been issued to residents over RAF planes that are scheduled to be flying overnight. The Royal Air Force planes will fly overnight for three nights as part of training exercises from Monday (29 April) to Thursday (2 May) between 6pm and 2am.
RAF Spadeadam, based near Brampton in Cumbria, said people could expect to see or hear their aircrafts. They plan to fly across Cumbria and Northumberland and have warned planes may also be spotted outside of those hours.
An RAF spokesman told the BBC it is part of training. The spokesman added: "This activity is normal routine training, and this notification is made as the activity is outside the standard range training times.”
It is the third time this month that the base has warned residents of night-time exercises in the area. Previous training sessions took place on the nights of 16 and 24 April.
Spadeadam, near Brampton, is the largest RAF station and the only electronic warfare tactics facility in Europe. Crews at the base practise manoeuvres against a variety of threats and targets.
