Customers are reporting problems with Royal Mail tracking - and DownDetector has seen a huge spike in issues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last 24 hours there have been huge spikes on DownDetector with users reporting problems with Royal Mail’s tracking service. One user wrote this morning: “The Royal Mail debacle continues... As of around 07:00 GMT, the whole website is down.

“'Our website is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. If you wish to contact us during office hours, please use the following contact details. Thank you for your patience'”. Another user said yesterday: “’Please wait as we're busier than usual. This may take a few moments.’ Then comes back with... ‘Sorry, there was a problem, please try again.’ Anyone else getting this message?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers have also taken to X to report their problems. One said: “Is tracking down for Royal Mail? I haven't been able to track any of my parcels in the last 24 hours.”

Customers are reporting problems with Royal Mail tracking - and DownDetector has seen a huge spike in issues. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Another added: “Hi Royal Mail, been trying to track a package all day and the tracking keeps saying an error has occurred, please try again later?”.

Royal Mail has not issued a statement or commented on the issue. On DownDetector the locations with the most reports of problems are Birmingham, Manchester, Lambeth, Leeds, Glasgow, Bradford, London, Hackney, and Barnet.