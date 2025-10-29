Gamers have been hit by issues affecting Microsoft with people asking if Minecraft is down and saying Xbox Cloud Gaming is also affected.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gamers hoping to relax in front of a screen this evening have been hit by issues affecting Microsoft. Both Minecraft and Xbox run using the platform.

Thousands of customers have taken to DownDetector today - a website which allows people to report issues with online services - reporting problems with a number of Microsoft applications including Azure, 365 and Outlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issues have also impacted Xbox consoles which run on operating systems developed by Microsoft and Microsoft owned Minecraft.

Minecraft users have reported issues with 'server connection' (67%), 'login' (27%) and 'game play' (7%). Comments include one asking, "why is minecraft been down for so long?"

Another gamer said: "Thought it was me so I literally deleted everything including my skins, shaders and my entire modpack for the create mod bro." Another added: "I just want to play on my realm bro... skins, marketplace and public servers don’t seem to be working either."

As a current generation console from Microsoft, sales figures for the Xbox Series X/S are hard to come by – however, a report from GTA publisher Take Two Interactive revealed that an estimate of around 30 million consoles have been sold since its release in 2020. | AFP via Getty Images

Xbox users are reporting similar issues with most reporting problems with 'server connection' (73%), along with 'purchase' (17%) and 'website' (10%). One gamer remarked, "Here we go again. XBOX services down."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer said: "Xbox not letting me onto main menu because it's stuck on Sign-In cycle and the Status page on the Xbox Support site is completely down too." Another added: "Unable to play online and access purchase history or download games on my 360"

Microsoft, Minecraft and Xbox are yet to issue a statement either explaining what the issue is or how long it is likely to take to fix.