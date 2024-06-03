Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entrance to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle has been cordoned off following an incident

An entrance to a major hospital has been cordoned off after a man climbed onto an internal roof and refused to come down. Windows were smashed at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle city centre and officers were called to the scene at about 7.40am on Monday (June 3).

Police outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after a man climbed on to an internal roof and refused to come down. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2024. PA Photo.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at the scene to engage with the man and bring the incident to a safe conclusion. A cordon is in place and members of the public are advised to seek an alternative route into the hospital where possible.”

Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said patient services had not been affected. In a statement posted on X: “Police are dealing with an ongoing incident today in the main reception of the RVI's New Victoria Wing after a man climbed onto an internal roof. Officers are at the scene and we are advising the public to use alternative entrances into the hospital.