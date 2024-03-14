Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A female black cat has been found dead hanging by a rope from a fence panel in Gaywood, Basildon. The RSPCA is appealing for information after the cat was discovered on Tuesday 13 February.

A member of the public found the body of the pet and alerted the homeowner. After enquiring with neighbours, they took the body of the deceased cat to the vets who then contacted the RSPCA. The feline was not microchipped but was wearing a diamante collar and bell. The cat also had an orange and yellow rope tied in a very tight slip knot around her neck like a noose, which was attached to the collar.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was found dead hanging by a rope from a fence panel in Essex. (Photo: RSPCA)

RSPCA animal rescue officer Emma Brooks, who is investigating, said: “This must have been a terrible shock for the poor member of the public who found this cat. Unfortunately, we don’t know what happened to the pet which is why we are appealing for anyone with information to please contact us.

“It is not known whether the cat was deliberately hung from the fence, or whether someone was tethering or walking her by using the as a lead and perhaps she escaped, bounded over a fence and sadly hung herself. The rope was tied in a slip knot which means it gets tighter when it is pulled which can potentially be dangerous. This is a very sad incident and we’re eager to find out more information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Emma added: “If this was an accident, we’re keen to highlight the potential dangers of walking or tethering cats who are naturally curious, agile and also often skittish. It’s important that any collar is a quick release collar which means should they become stuck or trapped, the collar will break open and allow the feline to escape. Some cats may also be frightened by the experience of being on a lead. “A sense of control is very important to cats but being walked on a collar or harness prevents them from having control. It may be more difficult for them to be able to move away or hide from situations which might scare or be highly stressful for them, like, being approached by a dog which is off the lead.”