One of the snakes found was 17 feet long (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after dozens of abandoned snakes were found dead in Pembrokeshire.

The animal welfare charity was contacted on Friday (8 March) after 27 of the reptiles were found on Green Lane in Waterston - between Neyland and Milford Haven. They were found in boxes and bin bags, with a few snakes also found in a pillow case, alongside four chickens - thought to be food for the larger snakes.

The local council had collected the animals and taken them to Greenacres Animal Rescue, who on RSPCA advice, double-checked that the snakes were definitely dead and were not just cold. Sadly, attempts to warm several of them up failed, and they were all found to be dead.

A total of 27 snakes and four chickens were found dead (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

The RSPCA is now trying to find where the snakes came from. It is unknown whether some of them had been alive when they were abandoned, the animal welfare charity said.

Inspector Keith Hogben, who examined all of the animals, said: "The snakes ranged from one foot to 17 feet in length and were all in various forms of decomposition. I believe all the snakes are of a constrictor type.

"There were also four dead white chickens found alongside the snakes that I believe were most likely food for the larger snakes," he continued. "I think I can honestly say this is one of the worst things I've dealt with in 25 years. It is very sad to think that these poor snakes could have been suffering for some time.

"This must have been awful for the person who found them, and we’d like to thank them along with the council, Greenacres Animal Rescue and the RSPCA Llys Nini Branch," he added.

Inspector Hogben said he was now looking to arrange post mortems on some of the snakes, to help determine what may have been their cause of death. He added: “We really would appreciate anyone with any information or any dash cam/doorbell footage to get in touch.”

To help the RSPCA with its enquiries, anyone with first-hand information can contact the RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and quoting log number 01233065.