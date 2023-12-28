The RSPCA is seeking the public's help to find out how newly-named Buddy ended up in the car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young puppy with a missing paw has been rescued, after he was left in a car park inside a carrier bag on Christmas Eve.

The pup, who is missing his paw and part of his rear leg, has been named Buddy by rescuers. He is now getting the care he needs, as the RSPCA appeals for information to find out where he might have come from. Buddy was found at around 10am on December 24, in the car park at Tottenham Marshes, in London's Watermead Way, by a dog walker who called the animal welfare charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, Nicola Thomas, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “This lovely little chap was deliberately abandoned tied in an Iceland carrier bag. Had it not been for the kind actions of the passer-by who lent a helping hand, we might be looking at a different outcome."

Buddy was found in an Iceland bag (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Buddy was a little underweight, she said, and his missing paw and rear leg appeared to be a deformity - which looked sore. "He’s now getting the care he needs at our animal hospital. It must have been a very frightening and bewildering experience for him and it’s just very sad to see a young dog being heartlessly cast aside and left in circumstances like this, especially on Christmas Eve."

Ms Thomas said the charity was asking for anyone who recognised him, or may knew where he might have come from to get in touch by calling the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Buddy is missing a paw and part of one leg (NationalWorld/RSPCA)

The latest sad abandonment comes after the RSPCA revealed that animal abandonment incidents had soared to a shocking three year high. Already this year, up to the end of November, the animal welfare charity had received 19,457 reports of abandoned animals. In November alone, 1,619 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity feared the ongoing cost of living crisis - coupled with a surge in pet ownership during Covid-19 restrictions - had created a "perfect storm" for animal welfare emergencies, which has led to the shocking rise in abandoned pets. RSPCA inspectorate commissioner Dermot Murphy said they were responding to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help," he said. “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months - abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis."

Other high-profile incidents have included an entire litter of dachshund puppies abandoned in their crate on a Salford street, and a badly injured dog found tied to slide in children’s playground just days before Christmas.